Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Man shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing

A man, 69, was in the lobby of an apartment building in the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone fired shots. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in Greater Grand Crossing on Wednesday evening, police said.

The man, 69, was in the lobby of an apartment building in the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone fired shots about 5:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The man was struck several times in the body and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

