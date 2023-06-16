Son of Chicago-area woman on probation for Jan. 6 Capitol riot now charged in the same attack

The adult son of a Chicago-area woman on probation for her role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was charged this week with also taking part in the 2021 attack.

Nicholas Von Keudell is charged in U.S. District Court with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Von Keudell’s age and home address aren’t listed in the charging documents.

Trudy Castle, Von Keudell’s mother, helped federal investigators nab her son, according to the criminal complaint.

Federal prosecutors say this is Nicholas Von Keudell inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Federal court files

“Trudy Castle was interviewed by FBI,” according to the complaint. “During the interview, Castle acknowledged that Von Keudell, who is her adult son, traveled to the Capitol on Jan. 5, 2021, with Castle and [her sister, Kimberly] DiFrancesco.”

DiFrancesco also told federal investigators that Von Keudell, her nephew, traveled to the Capitol with her.

Federal investigators also allegedly have video footage showing a man with red hair and a short red beard standing near Castle and DiFrancesco on the northwest courtyard lawn outside the Capitol. Investigators say the man is likely Von Keudell. Other footage allegedly shows Von Keudell, holding a cell phone, inside the Capitol. Other footage allegedly shows Von Keudell exiting the Capitol through a window on the south side of the West Senate wing door.

Last November, Castle and DiFrancesco were each sentenced to 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot.

Castle, who at the time of her plea said she manages a high-rise in downtown Chicago, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. DiFrancesco, who lives in Elmhurst and has a master’s degree in business, pleaded guilty to the same charge.