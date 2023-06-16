The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Son of Chicago-area woman on probation for Jan. 6 Capitol riot now charged in the same attack

Nicholas Von Keudell faces a range of charges, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Son of Chicago-area woman on probation for Jan. 6 Capitol riot now charged in the same attack
Federal prosecutors say this is Nicholas Von Keudell inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors say this is Nicholas Von Keudell inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal court files

The adult son of a Chicago-area woman on probation for her role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was charged this week with also taking part in the 2021 attack.

Nicholas Von Keudell is charged in U.S. District Court with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Von Keudell’s age and home address aren’t listed in the charging documents.

Trudy Castle, Von Keudell’s mother, helped federal investigators nab her son, according to the criminal complaint.

Federal prosecutors say this is Nicholas Von Keudell inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors say this is Nicholas Von Keudell inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal court files

“Trudy Castle was interviewed by FBI,” according to the complaint. “During the interview, Castle acknowledged that Von Keudell, who is her adult son, traveled to the Capitol on Jan. 5, 2021, with Castle and [her sister, Kimberly] DiFrancesco.”

DiFrancesco also told federal investigators that Von Keudell, her nephew, traveled to the Capitol with her.

Federal investigators also allegedly have video footage showing a man with red hair and a short red beard standing near Castle and DiFrancesco on the northwest courtyard lawn outside the Capitol. Investigators say the man is likely Von Keudell. Other footage allegedly shows Von Keudell, holding a cell phone, inside the Capitol. Other footage allegedly shows Von Keudell exiting the Capitol through a window on the south side of the West Senate wing door.

Last November, Castle and DiFrancesco were each sentenced to 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot.

Castle, who at the time of her plea said she manages a high-rise in downtown Chicago, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. DiFrancesco, who lives in Elmhurst and has a master’s degree in business, pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Next Up In Crime
Heather Mack pleads guilty to plotting mother’s 2014 murder in Bali
In botched Anjanette Young raid, Chicago Police Board votes to fire sergeant in charge
Chicago cops facing dismissal for fatally shooting armed man in 2018 instead get 10-day suspensions
Man, his ex-wife killed in murder-suicide in Geneva, authorities say
Live WWII-era rocket discovered in Antioch-area yard
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of teen in Forest Glen
The Latest
Alden Loury and his three daughters (from left to right) Amirah, Arielle and Alexis on Father’s Day in 2017.
Columnists
As Father’s Day approaches, I’ve realized: A dad’s job is never done
A proud father of three girls — ages 25, 19 and 14 — I’d fooled myself into thinking that my job would be pretty much done once they left home and gained their footing.
By Alden Loury
 
Heather Mack in January 2015.
Crime
Heather Mack pleads guilty to plotting mother’s 2014 murder in Bali
Mack has given varying explanations over the years of what happened to her mother at the Bali resort in August 2014. Oak Park police had been called to their home in the western suburb 86 times in the years before the killing.
By Jon Seidel
 
The Chicago skyline seen from Rainbow Beach Park in South Shore in November 2022.
News
Air quality levels remain good as low-hanging clouds cover the region
“We’re not getting into levels like what happened a few weekends ago,” according to NWS meteorologist Ricky Castro.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Gregg Berhalter has agreed to return as U.S. men’s national soccer team coach.
Soccer
Gregg Berhalter will return as U.S. men’s soccer coach
Berhalter agreed to coach the team through the 2026 World Cup.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
This mural at 2135 S. Western Ave. was inspired by the 1996 sci-fi comedy film “Mars Attacks!”
Murals and Mosaics
When your kids love ‘Mars Attacks!’ Chicago tattoo shop owner figured you need a mural with aliens
Created by two CAB graffiti crew members, the characters were inspired by the 1996 sci-fi comedy.
By Sun-Times staff
 