The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Off-duty cop found not guilty of battery, misconduct in confrontation with teen in Park Ridge

Cook County Judge Paul Pavlus said he didn’t find the testimony of the boy or his friends who witnessed the confrontation credible.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Off-duty cop found not guilty of battery, misconduct in confrontation with teen in Park Ridge
Chicago Police Sgt. Michael Vitellaro is seen in an image from video last August kneeling on the back of a 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge.

Chicago Police Sgt. Michael Vitellaro is seen in an image from video last August kneeling on the back of a 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge.

Provided by Romanucci & Blandin

A Chicago police sergeant was found not guilty Friday of battery and official misconduct charges stemming from an off-duty confrontation he had with a 14-year-old boy last year in suburban Park Ridge after his son’s bicycle was stolen.

Video of the incident went viral last August when Sgt. Michael Vitellaro was seen pinning the boy to the ground with his knee outside a Starbucks coffee shop at 100 S. Northwest Highway.

The boy’s family questioned whether Vitellaro, who is white, had targeted their son, who is of Puerto Rican descent, in the incident and called the officer’s actions “an abuse of power, not just without probable cause but with zero cause.”

Prosecutors previously said Vitellaro had located the bike after his son said it was stolen and then saw the 14-year-old touch it, leading to the confrontation. An investigation later determined that another boy had taken the bike.

Related

Cook County Judge Paul Pavlus conceded that “as a parent I would be outraged” by the image of an adult officer on top of the teenager, but said that after viewing multiple videos of the incident and listening to witness testimony during the bench trial that image didn’t “come close to describing what really happened.”

Pavlus said he didn’t find the testimony of the boy or his friends who witnessed the confrontation credible, noting multiple times in his ruling that he believed the teens had changed their stories and had appeared to have forgotten key details of the incident in their re-telling of it on the stand.

Pavlus said the actions of the group of boys, including a different teenager who appeared to have taken the officer’s son’s bike for a “joy ride” after finding it outside the library, amounted to “boys being boys, kids being kids.”

The judge suggested the teens may have felt pressured to testify a certain way, pointing out that the family of the 14-year-old had secured an attorney to represent him in a possible civil lawsuit and that a GoFundMe account was started to raise $10,000 after the incident.

The state’s attorney’s office, the judge said, had not proven their case. While prosecutors had tried to portray Vitellaro as “out of control,” the judge said he saw no evidence of that. In addition, a key expert witness for the state on police use of force had not seen the full videos or produced a written report for the court, the judge said.

“You’re free,” Pavlus told Vitellaro in announcing his verdict. “I hope you can put this behind you.”

The officer’s defense attorney, James McKay, praised the judge for “doing the right thing,” and said Vitellaro and his family were “very happy, very grateful to the judge.”

Attorney Antonio Romanucci speaks to reporters Friday after a Cook County judge found a Chicago Police Sgt. not guilty on counts of battery and official misconduct stemming from an incident last summer in Park Ridge when the off-duty officer was recorded on video pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci speaks to reporters Friday after a Cook County judge found a Chicago Police Sgt. not guilty on counts of battery and official misconduct stemming from an incident last summer in Park Ridge when the off-duty officer was recorded on video pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci said it was “appalling” to listen to the judge’s ruling and said the teen’s family will continue with a planned civil lawsuit against the officer.

Vitellaro “had no right, no legal right to do what he did to their child,” Romanucci said while pointing to parents Angel and Nicole Nieves.

“My son gets attacked over a piece of property? My son gets attacked over a piece of property and somehow he’s the one who’s wrong here?” Nicole Nieves said while fighting tears.

“We will continue to fight,” she added.

Vitellaro was relieved of his police powers days after the incident and police have not announced any updates to an investigation into his actions.

A spokeswoman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the findings of their investigation were sent to the Chicago police superintendent in March.

Related

Next Up In Crime
Heather Mack pleads guilty to plotting mother’s 2014 killing in Bali
Judge wants trial this year for father of accused Highland Park parade shooter
Son of Chicago-area woman on probation for Jan. 6 Capitol riot now charged in the same attack
In botched Anjanette Young raid, Chicago Police Board votes to fire sergeant in charge
Chicago cops facing dismissal for fatally shooting armed man in 2018 instead get 10-day suspensions
Man, his ex-wife killed in murder-suicide in Geneva, authorities say
The Latest
IMG_4716.jpg
Girlfriend of man missing from Salt Shed show pleads for help from fellow concert go-ers: ‘I need to bring him home’
Noah Enos, 26, was last seen Monday about 10 p.m. at a concert in the 1300 block of North Elston Street, according to a missing persons alert.
By Sophie Sherry
 
DSC04976_1.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Enrique Bunbury vive su resurgimiento
Con su nuevo disco ‘Greta Garbo’ y con un regreso cauteloso a los escenarios, el héroe y leyenda del rock en español se cura la herida que le dejaron sus acontecimientos del 2022.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
The Gage Park fieldhouse, 2411 W. 55th St., which Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) offered as a respite center for up to 300 single migrant men now forced to sleep on police station floors.
Immigration
Gage Park field house to serve as respite center for hundreds of migrant men
Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) said he volunteered the field house —possibly through Dec. 31 — because that “stagnation has to come to an end.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Close-up of ShotSpotter technology in Chicago
La Voz Chicago
Johnson aprueba un pago de $10 millones para extender el acuerdo con ShotSpotter al que prometió poner fin
Un consejero principal del alcalde dijo que la firma de Johnson fue dada involuntariamente en un documento que autorizaba el pago, que cubría una ampliación de contrato aprobada por la ex alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 
CPD.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Policía le dispara a hombre después de que él le apunta con arma láser
Las autoridades dicen que Carlos Negrete se paró junto al auto del oficial, quien se encontraba fuera de servicio.
By Rosemary Sobol
 