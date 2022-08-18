The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Crime News Chicago

CPD sergeant charged with kneeling on 14-year-old’s back during off-duty incident at Park Ridge Starbucks

Sgt. Michael Vitellaro faces a count of official misconduct aggravated battery in connection to the July 1, according to the Park Ridge police.

By  David Struett and Tom Schuba
   
SHARE CPD sergeant charged with kneeling on 14-year-old’s back during off-duty incident at Park Ridge Starbucks
Park_Ridge.jpeg

Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago police sergeant has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly beating a 14-year-old boy he thought was stealing his son’s bicycle while he was off-duty last month outside a Park Ridge Starbucks.

Sgt. Michael Vitellaro faces a count of official misconduct aggravated battery in connection to the July 1, according to the Park Ridge police.

Vitellaro, 49, turned himself into Park Ridge police on Thursday and was expected in court later in the day.

The boy’s family said they believe the incident was racially motivated. Her son is of Puerto Rican descent and Vitellaro is white.

The incident happened the evening of July 1 outside a Starbucks at 100 S. Northwest Highway. The boy’s family shared a video allegedly showing the off-duty sergeant with his knee pressed against the back of her son outside a Starbucks in the northwest suburb. The boy’s friends are seen surrounding the man and yelling at him to get off the teen.

“He’s taking my son’s bike,” the man is heard saying.

The friends yell back, “No he’s not,” as they help pull Nieves from the ground.

Vitellaro placed the boy in “an arm bar and forcibly pushed him towards the ground into a prone position” before kneeling on his back, according to a charging document.

Vitellaro has faced four use of force complaints since joining the police department in 2020, more than 63% of officers, according to the Invisible Institute.

He was relieved of his police powers on Wednesday, a Chicago police spokesperson said. An internal investigation into the incident has been launched.

Related

Next Up In Crime
First alleged victim set to take the stand in R Kelly child porn trial
14-year-old boy shot three times in South Chicago neighborhood, police say
15-year-old boy among 3 people killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, 6-year-old boy among 10 other people wounded
As authorities investigate ‘Playpen’ boating accident, it’s unclear whether any new safety rules will result
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Little Village
4 teens wounded in Englewood shooting
The Latest
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
R. Kelly
First alleged victim set to take the stand in R Kelly child porn trial
‘Minor 1’ was the victim at the heart of Kelly’s 2008 trial in state court. Then, she refused to testify against the singer, who was acquitted.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in a July 1 shooting.
Crime
14-year-old boy shot three times in South Chicago neighborhood, police say
The child was walking in the 8200 block of South Yates Boulevard Thursday when someone opened fire from the passenger side of a passing green SUV, police said.
By David Struett
 
2547_D013_00206R_CROP.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Beast’: Revenge-minded lion hunts Idris Elba in a gorgeous but goofy horror safari
The big cat shows astonishing tracking and survival instincts as he preys on a tourist, his two daughters and his friend
By Richard Roeper
 
2021 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan
Sports Media
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
The Big Ten announced Thursday it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference’s football and basketball games.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
merlin_107512060.jpg
Chicago
Search resumes for missing boater near ‘Playpen’ — third apparent drowning in Chicago this week
The drownings come days after a boating accident in the Playpen over the weekend when a boat reversed into raft, knocking off several people and severing a woman’s feet.
By David Struett and Kade Heather
 