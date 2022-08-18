CPD sergeant charged with kneeling on 14-year-old’s back during off-duty incident at Park Ridge Starbucks

A Chicago police sergeant has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly beating a 14-year-old boy he thought was stealing his son’s bicycle while he was off-duty last month outside a Park Ridge Starbucks.

Sgt. Michael Vitellaro faces a count of official misconduct aggravated battery in connection to the July 1, according to the Park Ridge police.

Vitellaro, 49, turned himself into Park Ridge police on Thursday and was expected in court later in the day.

The boy’s family said they believe the incident was racially motivated. Her son is of Puerto Rican descent and Vitellaro is white.

The incident happened the evening of July 1 outside a Starbucks at 100 S. Northwest Highway. The boy’s family shared a video allegedly showing the off-duty sergeant with his knee pressed against the back of her son outside a Starbucks in the northwest suburb. The boy’s friends are seen surrounding the man and yelling at him to get off the teen.

“He’s taking my son’s bike,” the man is heard saying.

The friends yell back, “No he’s not,” as they help pull Nieves from the ground.

Vitellaro placed the boy in “an arm bar and forcibly pushed him towards the ground into a prone position” before kneeling on his back, according to a charging document.

Vitellaro has faced four use of force complaints since joining the police department in 2020, more than 63% of officers, according to the Invisible Institute.

He was relieved of his police powers on Wednesday, a Chicago police spokesperson said. An internal investigation into the incident has been launched.