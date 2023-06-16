Man dies after found shot on sidewalk in Garfield Park

A man has died after he was found Friday night lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound in West Garfield Park.

The 26-year-old was shot in the lower back about 6:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

No other information was available.

