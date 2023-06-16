The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
Man dies after found shot on sidewalk in Garfield Park

The 26-year-old was shot in the lower back about 6:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died after he was found Friday night lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound in West Garfield Park.

The 26-year-old was shot in the lower back about 6:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

No other information was available.

