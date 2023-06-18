Man found fatally shot in Woodlawn

A man was found shot to death early Sunday in Woodlawn on the South Side.
The man, 48, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests have been made.
