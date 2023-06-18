The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Man found fatally shot in Woodlawn

The man, 48, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death early Sunday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The man, 48, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made.

