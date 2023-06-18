The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Man fatally shot on sidewalk in Auburn Gresham

The man, 39, was outside about 9:20 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when he was shot.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Sunday on a sidewalk in Auburn Gresham.

The 39-year-old was outside about 9:20 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody. 

Area Two detectives are investigating.

