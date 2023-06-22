Girl, 14, shot in West Pullman

A 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
The girl was standing on the sidewalk about 4:15 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Racine Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
She was struck in the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
No arrests were made.
