Driver killed in fire after hearing gunshots, hitting utility pole on West Side

A man was killed in a fire after backing his car into a utility pole when he heard gunshots early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

He was driving south in an alley in the 5400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he and a passenger heard gunshots and the driver backed into a utility pole, causing the car to catch fire, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The passenger, identified only as a male, escaped the car before it went up in flames, police said.

Officers responding to a traffic crash about 1 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries and no arrests were reported.

