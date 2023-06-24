1 dead, another wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Friday night in Back of the Yards.

Antonio Andrade, 39, was standing on the sidewalk just before 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Ada Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, Chicago police said.

Andrade was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Another man, 28, suffered a graze to the knee in the shooting and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was in good condition.

