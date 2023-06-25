Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Garfield Ridge

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car Saturday night in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

The 68-year-old was biking around 11:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Natchez Avenue when the driver of a car turned left onto Natchez Avenue from West 57th Street and struck him, Chicago police said.

The bicyclist was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Citations were pending against the driver, a 32-year-old man, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

