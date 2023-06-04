Man killed, woman wounded in Little Italy shooting

A man was shot to death and a woman was wounded Sunday morning in Little Italy.

They were outside about 4:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Throop Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man, 30, was shot in the head. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The woman, 31, was shot in the left arm and drove herself to University of Illinois Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

No other information was known.

Detectives are investigating.

