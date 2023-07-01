16-year-old boy wounded in West Englewood shooting

A 16-year-old boy was hit by gunfire early Saturday in West Englewood.
He was walking on a sidewalk about 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Honore Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.
The boy had been shot in the arm and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition, according to police.
No arrests were reported.
