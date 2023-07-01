2 teens shot in Grand Crossing

Two teenage boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.
The boys, 15 and 16, were walking on a sidewalk about 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of West 75th Street when someone in a gray truck drove up and began shooting, Chicago police said.
The younger teen was shot in the right leg and later taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. The older was shot in the right arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Area One detectives were investigating.
