The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Winnetka man faces up to a year in prison for price gouging N95 masks early in pandemic

Krikor Topouzian, 62, was found guilty Thursday of buying nearly 80,000 masks in the early months of the pandemic and selling them at large markups even as friends and law enforcement warned him of the products’ “scarce” material designation during the international crisis.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Winnetka man faces up to a year in prison for price gouging N95 masks early in pandemic
Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

A suburban man has been convicted of price gouging on face masks early I the coronavirus pandemic.

Sun-Times file

A Winnetka man who owned a Skokie medical supply company could face up to a year in prison after being convicted of price gouging on N95 masks early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krikor Topouzian, the 62-year-old owner of Concord Health Supply, was found guilty Thursday of buying nearly 80,000 N95 masks in March and April 2020 for about $5 per mask, which he then turned around to sell for about $20 a mask. 

The masks had been labeled “scarce materials” during the pandemic as part of the Defense Production Act. According to prosecutors, he continued to mark up the masks even as friends told him prices were too high and FBI agents visited his business to warn him of the same thing — even attempting to buy more masks the day after federal agents had stopped by.

“Who is going to report me?” Topouzian allegedly said to a friend who told him the prices were too high. “I’ve already been threatened by so many people that they’re going to call the FBI.”

Related

After law enforcement visited, Topouzian wrote a letter to then-President Donald Trump claiming his profit was less than $9 after overhead, which included “rent, insurance, payroll” and more.

Court documents detailed Topouzian bragging about his business, stating in one text how he’d made nearly $50,000 on 6,400 masks, and in another, “how much he was making and how cheap the masks were to buy and that he was making massive profits.”

“You can’t imagine my business. $50-80,000 a day, I did $1 million in the last couple weeks,” Topouzian said in a text message, according to prosecutors.

“[M]ade a fortune selling masks and other stuff. We did 40 times the business of a day every day for the last four weeks,” he wrote in another text days later.

When bad reviews of his company came in, he asked a relative to get friends to write fake online reviews of Concord Health Supply, according to court documents.

Topouzian is set to be sentenced Oct. 10.

Next Up In Crime
16-year-old boy wounded in West Englewood shooting
2 teens shot in Grand Crossing
1 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
Man, 26, shot during fight in River North
Man killed in West Englewood shooting
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
The Latest
Tim Anderson reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Slumping Tim Anderson batting second as White Sox try to even series against Athletics
Anderson in a 4-for-53 slump after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Friday’s loss to the A’s
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Uptown
Man dies in Uptown apartment fire
About 1:40 a.m., firefighters responded to the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue for a fire and found a man thought to be in his 40s in his bedroom, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The 12-sided House of Tomorrow, located in Beverly Shores, Indiana since 1935, will be restored to look as it did during Chicago’s 1933 World’s Fair.
Columnists
‘House of Tomorrow’ from 1933 World’s Fair has a future thanks to $2 million federal grant
The futuristic exhibition home from Chicago’s 1933 World’s Fair is being readied for repairs via a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
By Lee Bey
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
16-year-old boy wounded in West Englewood shooting
He was walking on a sidewalk about 1:30 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An evidence technician works at a crime scene.
Crime
2 teens shot in Grand Crossing
The boys, 15 and 16, were walking on a sidewalk when someone drove by and shot them.
By Sun-Times Wire
 