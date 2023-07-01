Man shot, 5-year-old girl grazed by bullet in North Lawndale

A 5-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in a shooting that also wounded a 43-year-old man Saturday evening in North Lawndale.
The girl suffered a graze wound to her foot and the man was shot in the arm when someone fired shots about 6:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago police.
Officers were responding to a report of a man shot in the block when they discovered the girl was also wounded, police said.
The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital and the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, police said. Both were reported to be in good condition.
No one was immediately taken into custody.
