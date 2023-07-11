The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Girl, 16, fatally shot in South Shore; woman wounded

The girl was listed in critical condition but she later died, and the woman, 32, was in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot and a woman wounded Monday night in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Just before 10 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard when two people shot them and ran, Chicago police said.

The girl was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where she died, police said. Her identity was not made public.

The woman, 32, was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

