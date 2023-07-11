Girl, 16, fatally shot in South Shore; woman wounded

A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot and a woman wounded Monday night in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Just before 10 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard when two people shot them and ran, Chicago police said.

The girl was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where she died, police said. Her identity was not made public.

The woman, 32, was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

