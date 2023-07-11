The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 shot, 1 fatally, in South Chicago

A man, 32, was in the 8500 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove by and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, in South Chicago early Tuesday.

Just after midnight, a man, 32, was in the 8500 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove by and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another victim, described only as female, was also struck by gunfire, police said. She was shot in the thigh and went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition.

No one was in custody.

