2 men killed in Austin shooting

Two men were killed in a shooting early Tuesday in Austin on the West Side.

The men were in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard just before 1 a.m. when they were approached by someone who pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 43, suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other, 46, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

A witness told officers the suspect fled on foot after the shooting, police said.

No arrests were made.

