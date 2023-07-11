The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 men killed in Austin shooting

They were in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone approached and opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 men killed in Austin shooting
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

Two men were killed in a shooting early Tuesday in Austin on the West Side.

The men were in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard just before 1 a.m. when they were approached by someone who pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 43, suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other, 46, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

A witness told officers the suspect fled on foot after the shooting, police said.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, in South Chicago
Girl, 16, and woman wounded in South Shore shooting
Chicago woman celebrated her birthday hours before dying in wrong-way crash with CTA bus
Tylenol suspect James Lewis told me anyone could have poisoned those capsules — and calmly explained how
Man shot to death in Austin
Rapper G Herbo had gun, nearly 250 grams of weed during River North traffic stop, police say
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, in South Chicago
A man, 32, was in the 8500 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove by and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
Girl, 16, and woman wounded in South Shore shooting
The girl was listed in critical condition, and the woman, 32, was in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A worker with Chicago Water &amp; Fire Restoration removes garbage and destroyed objects from Suzy Donnelly’s basement in Berwyn, which flooded during a storm 24 hours earlier on July 3.
Other Views
Get ready for bigger storms. Old solutions aren’t enough.
No government agency or individual can control the weather. But we can be better prepared for the kind of flooding the Chicago region just experienced.
By Cameron Davis and Yumeka Brown
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson shakes hands with Charles Smith, co-chair of Johnson’s transition committee, as Smith hands him a copy of the transition committee report at a news conference at Greater Harvest Baptist Church, July 6.
Editorials
Mayor Johnson’s transition report inspires — but sidesteps how to pay for it all
Without reforming the city’s finances, the proposed new initiatives will be hard to realize. History shows City Hall’s judgment quickly goes south when it fears Chicago’s coffers are running low.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Aerial view of trees planted in Lincoln Park neighborhood. The city announced in April 2022 that it planned to plant 75,000 more trees over the next five years. Growing more trees in urban areas will help fight climate change.
Columnists
To feel less heat, we need more trees in our cities
Like everything associated with the climate crisis, we are running out of time for urban forestry. Planting more trees in our cities will help address heat, storms and air pollution.
By Ben Jealous
 