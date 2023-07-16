Man fatally shot in Austin identified
On July 10, Marvin Collins, 37, was inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 3900 block of West Cermak Road when someone approached on foot and opened fire, police said.
A man who was fatally shot nearly a week ago in Austin has been identified.
About 2:05 p.m. July 10, Marvin Collins, 37, was inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 3900 block of West Cermak Road when someone approached on foot and opened fire, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Collins was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his head and upper body, officials said. He later died.
No one was in custody as of Sunday afternoon.
