Monday, July 17, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 teen boys shot, 1 fatally, in South Chicago

The teens, both 17, were outside in the 8100 block of South South Shore Drive when two assailants approached them and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage boy was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Monday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The teens, both 17, were outside just before 5 a.m. in the 8100 block of South South Shore Drive when two males approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

One boy was shot in the head and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The other was hit in the ankle and taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was in good condition.

No arrests were made.

