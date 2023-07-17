2 teen boys shot, 1 fatally, in South Chicago

A teenage boy was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Monday in the South Chicago neighborhood.
The teens, both 17, were outside just before 5 a.m. in the 8100 block of South South Shore Drive when two males approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.
One boy was shot in the head and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was later pronounced dead, according to police.
The other was hit in the ankle and taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was in good condition.
No arrests were made.
The Latest
If you are lucky to access squash blossoms, there are many ways to prepare them.
“If you keep losing you have to look around the clubhouse and realize some of these guys won’t be here,” Kelly said.
Bench made the remark at an event to honor former Cincinnati Reds general manager Gabe Paul, who was Jewish, and others.
Ashley Griggs, 40, was killed in a shooting on the West Side that wounded four other people. Witnesses told police shots were fired from a passing car as the group gathered in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard after a Marshall High School reunion early Sunday.
The dismissal means ComEd no longer faces criminal charges and avoids conviction, while others have faced prison time as a result of the investigation that targeted former state House Speaker Michael Madigan.