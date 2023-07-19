Woman shoots, critically wounds man in Austin

A 41-year-old man is hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition after a woman shot him several times on the West Side.

The shooter, who the man knows, shot him several times about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of West Madison Street in the city’s Austin neighborhood, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the back, buttocks and leg and was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

She was not arrested.



