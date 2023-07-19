The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman shoots, critically wounds man in Austin

The shooter, a woman who the victims knows, shot him several times in the 5900 block of West Madison Street late Tuesday. She was not arrested police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
A 41-year-old man is hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition after a woman shot him several times on the West Side. 

The shooter, who the man knows, shot him several times about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of West Madison Street in the city’s Austin neighborhood, police said. 

He suffered gunshot wounds to the back, buttocks and leg and was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital, police said. 

She was not arrested.


