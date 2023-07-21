Armed robber fatally shoots man in Auburn Gresham

A man was fatally shot during a robbery Friday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 41, was being robbed shortly before 2:30 a.m. and was shot in the face and back, according to Chicago police.

Officers found him in a car in an alley in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street, police said.

The man, whose identity was not known yet, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

