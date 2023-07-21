Armed robber fatally shoots man in Auburn Gresham

A man was fatally shot during a robbery Friday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.
The man, 41, was being robbed shortly before 2:30 a.m. and was shot in the face and back, according to Chicago police.
Officers found him in a car in an alley in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street, police said.
The man, whose identity was not known yet, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Chicago cop suspended 9 months for ‘improper sexual relationship’ with woman after 911 call at her home
The Latest
The boy was on a sidewalk when someone in a black car fired shots. He was hospitalized in good condition.
The man, 29, was at a gas station just before 2 a.m. when someone walked up and shot him.
It is unsettling that aspartame is commonly found in many of the sweetened foods and beverages we consume when trying to be more calorie conscious.
It’s another iteration of white-bread America’s fear and hostility toward anything more unsettling than “Leave It to Beaver.”
Though she benefited from her husband’s planning for his final days, she won’t make a plan of her own and says anyone who asks about it is ‘morbid.’