Saturday, July 22, 2023
Auburn Gresham News

Boy, 16, fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

The boy was found in the 1200 block of West 81st Street around 10:15 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Auburn Gresham Friday night, police said.

He was found in the 1200 block of West 81st Street around 10:15 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were reported.

