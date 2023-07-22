Man killed in Loop shooting

A man was killed in a shooting late Friday in the Loop.

The 40-year-old was on a sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the first block of East Lake Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

The man ran to a nearby hotel lobby in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue and was then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was initially listed in critical condition and later died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

