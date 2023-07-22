The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Loop shooting

The man was shot in the first block of East Lake Street then ran to a nearby hotel lobby in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Loop shooting
Crime scene tape.

A man was fatally shot Friday in the Loop.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed in a shooting late Friday in the Loop.

The 40-year-old was on a sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the first block of East Lake Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

The man ran to a nearby hotel lobby in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue and was then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was initially listed in critical condition and later died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 16, fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
1 killed, 4 wounded in North Lawndale shooting
Man fatally shot during fight in Chicago Lawn
Man killed, another wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
He’s serving a 300-year sentence for 5 killings another man later confessed to
Despite DNA evidence, prosecutors decline to charge teen with murders of three people in Morgan Park last year
The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Boy, 16, fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
The boy was found in the 1200 block of West 81st Street around 10:15 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.
Crime
1 killed, 4 wounded in North Lawndale shooting
The five were standing on a sidewalk about 12:15 a.m. when two people walked up to them and began shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Man fatally shot during fight in Chicago Lawn
The man, 49, was in an argument with another man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking him in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
Someone fired shots into a group of people gathered at a corner in the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue, fatally wounding a man and leaving another in serious condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Geeksquad members dance during the 90th Bud Billiken Parade in Bronzeville on August 10, 2019.
News
Chicago Grammy-winning poet chosen as grand marshal of Billiken parade
J. Ivy was the first winner of a category created for spoken-word poetry albums. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, is the longest-running, largest African-American parade in the United States.
By Violet Miller
 