Man killed in Loop shooting

A man was killed in a shooting late Friday in the Loop.
The 40-year-old was on a sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the first block of East Lake Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.
The man ran to a nearby hotel lobby in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue and was then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was initially listed in critical condition and later died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
The boy was found in the 1200 block of West 81st Street around 10:15 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.
The five were standing on a sidewalk about 12:15 a.m. when two people walked up to them and began shooting.
The man, 49, was in an argument with another man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking him in the chest.
Someone fired shots into a group of people gathered at a corner in the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue, fatally wounding a man and leaving another in serious condition.
