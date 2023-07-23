Man fatally shot in Little Village

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood.
About 1:30 a.m., officers discovered the man, 29, facedown in the 3000 block of West 21st Place with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
