Sunday, July 23, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Little Village

He was found facedown with a gunshot wound to the head in the 3000 block of West 21st Place.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot in the head early Sunday in Little Village.

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood.

About 1:30 a.m., officers discovered the man, 29, facedown in the 3000 block of West 21st Place with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

