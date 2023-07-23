Suspect sought in Logan Square hit-and-run

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a June hit-and-run crash in Logan Square that left a woman injured.

The woman, 21, was walking near the intersection of North Milwaukee Avenue and North Kedzie Avenue on June 13 when she was struck by a van, police said.

The woman suffered injuries to her left side, but she refused medical attention.

The gray 1996 Chevrolet van, with the license plate AH42791, continued northbound on Milwaukee Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Department Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

