The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 24, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Chicago police officer wounded in Englewood shooting

The officer was in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue when the shooting occurred and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Chicago police officer wounded in Englewood shooting
A man was shot to death Mar. 20, 2022, in Roseland.

A police officer was shot and wounded Monday evening in Englewood, police said.

The officer was shot in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from the Chicago Police Department.

No other details were immediately available.

Next Up In Crime
‘This could’ve been a tragedy.’ No one hurt when 10-year-old boy fires at Chicago cops during standoff at Beverly home
6 killed, 30 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Man fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing
Traffic stop yields $800,000 in counterfeit bonds, blank FBI credentials, U.S. marshal star, Homeland Security shield
Chicago police investigating shooting of transgender woman in Fuller Park as possible hate crime
Streeterville fight leaves 2 women slashed with broken glass bottle
The Latest
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference on Monday at McCormick Place.
Elections
VP Kamala Harris urges Hispanic leaders in Chicago to unite against extremists: ‘When we fight, we win’
Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Chicago came as she continues a monthlong series of events to galvanize key Democratic groups, including Hispanic and Black voters.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago Cubs
MLB
Baseball by the Numbers: A look at crosstown crossovers
Only three men in the interleague era have played for the Cubs and White Sox.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago police continue to work the scene of a stand off between Chicago Police’s SWAT and a armed 10-year-old boy in the 9800 block of S. Charles St. in the Beverly neighborhood, Monday, July 24, 2023.
Crime
‘This could’ve been a tragedy.’ No one hurt when 10-year-old boy fires at Chicago cops during standoff at Beverly home
The boy’s grandfather said the child was angry that his mother asked him to clean up around the house. He grabbed a gun from his mother’s purse. No one was hurt.
By Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A protest by patients and advocates outside the Woodlawn Mental Health Clinic in 2012.
City Hall
Mayoral allies lay groundwork for mental health plan dubbed ‘Treatment Not Trauma’
Health Committee Chair Rosanna Rodriguez-Sanchez opened the hearing with a minute of silence honoring Quintonio LeGrier, Laquan McDonald “and so many others who did not receive the care they desperately needed.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Bears reinstate WR Chase Claypool from the PUP list
His stint on the injured list lasted one day.
By Patrick Finley
 