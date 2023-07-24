Chicago police officer wounded in Englewood shooting

A police officer was shot and wounded Monday evening in Englewood, police said.

The officer was shot in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from the Chicago Police Department.

Officer involved shooting in the 5600 block of S. Shields. Officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. Media staging is the N/W corner of 57th and Cottage Grove. Further details to follow — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) July 25, 2023

No other details were immediately available.

