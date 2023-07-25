3 men wounded in Uptown shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Uptown.

The men were near a sidewalk in the 4500 block of North Broadway Street when they were struck by gunfire just after 5 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The oldest man, 38, was struck in the foot and transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Another man, 32, was struck in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The youngest man, 21, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital, where he was also listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody,

