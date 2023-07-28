Man fatally stabbed during argument in Humboldt Park; 1 in custody

A person was in custody Friday after a man was stabbed to death during an argument in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 10:10 a.m., a 43-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew in the 3700 block of West Grand Avenue when he was stabbed in the back, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A person was placed into custody and charges were pending.

