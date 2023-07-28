Man shot to death in Englewood

A man was shot to death early Friday in Englewood on the South Side.
The man, whose age was unknown, was shot in the abdomen about 6:30 a.m. while in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Appeals court upholds long sentence for former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, saying it was a ‘reasonable’ way to deter corruption
The Latest
After being named to Pro Football Focus’ all-rookie team in 2022, the second-round pick from Penn State wants to parlay his versatility into more takeaways. “Doing whatever to help my team,” he said.
The Sox will receive outfielder Trayce Thompson and minor-league pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure.
While the number of new coaches hired is hardly an aberration in major college football, the journeys these men made are strikingly different.
Cómo obtener pases de museo gratuitos o con descuento por medio de las Bibliotecas Públicas de Chicago
El nuevo programa de museos digitales les permite a los clientes hacer reservaciones en hasta 64 instituciones culturales en la ciudad y los suburbios.
A 43-year-old man was stabbed in the back Friday morning in the 3700 block of West Grand Avenue, Chicago police said.