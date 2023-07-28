The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 28, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot to death in Englewood

The man was shot in the abdomen about 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death in Englewood
Crime scene tape.

A man was shot and killed July 28, 2023, in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death early Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, was shot in the abdomen about 6:30 a.m. while in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

