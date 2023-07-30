Man killed, woman wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
A man, 41, and the woman, 66, were in the 6400 block of South Albany Avenue when they were shot, police said. He died at a hospital. She is hospitalized in good condition.
A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in Chicago Lawn on Sunday evening, police said.
The man, 41, and the woman, 66, were on a sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Albany Avenue when someone in a gray Toyota approached and argued with the man, according to Chicago police.
The person in the Toyota fired shots, striking both the man and the woman, police said. The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.
The woman, who police said wasn’t the intended target of the shooting, was listed in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
