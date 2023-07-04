Man fatally shot during argument in River North; 1 in custody
The man, 49, was outside arguing with a woman in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street when it turned physical and she pulled out a gun and fired shots.
A man was shot and killed during an argument early Tuesday in the River North neighborhood.
The man, 49, was outside arguing with a woman in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street when it turned physical and she pulled out a gun and fired shots just before 12:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The woman, 37, was arrested at the scene, according to police.
Dad accused of shooting wife, 15-year-old daughter, then chasing son after wounding him. ‘Where are you? Where are you?’
The Latest
John Burke caught a 50-inch-plus muskie on the same day for the second straight year.
Substitute “African American” for “LGBT+” in the case of Colorado web designer Lorie Smith, and you’ve got a return to the bad old days of Jim Crow when so many alleged Christians insisted their religion required separation of the races, a lawyer writes.
According to a new Pew Research Center poll, some two-thirds of Americans expect gun violence to get worse over the next five years. Is that surprising, when our nation has experienced over 300 mass shootings already this year?
She insists they need one another, interfering with her grown child’s desire to make friends and experience the world.
Brandon Presley, a pro-life Democrat who endorsed George W. Bush in 2004, is aiming for the nomination to run against unpopular Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves.