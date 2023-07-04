The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot during argument in River North; 1 in custody

The man, 49, was outside arguing with a woman in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street when it turned physical and she pulled out a gun and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed during an argument early Tuesday in the River North neighborhood.

The man, 49, was outside arguing with a woman in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street when it turned physical and she pulled out a gun and fired shots just before 12:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 37, was arrested at the scene, according to police.

