Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Man shot, critically wounded in West Pullman robbery

About 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, the man, 25, was in a vehicle in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue when someone approached him and demanded his property before firing.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene evidence marker.

A man was shot during a robbery July 4, 2023 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot and critically wounded during a robbery Tuesday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 7:50 p.m., the man, 25, was inside a vehicle in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue when someone approached him and demanded his property before firing shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the “facial area” and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

