Man shot, critically wounded in West Pullman robbery
About 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, the man, 25, was in a vehicle in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue when someone approached him and demanded his property before firing.
About 7:50 p.m., the man, 25, was inside a vehicle in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue when someone approached him and demanded his property before firing shots, Chicago police said.
The man was struck in the “facial area” and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
