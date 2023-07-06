The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Man fatally shot in Austin

The man, 32, was standing in the first block of North Lamon Avenue when a grey car pulled up and an “unknown number of offenders” opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the city’s West Side.

About 9:50 a.m., the man, 32, was standing in the first block of North Lamon Avenue when a grey sedan approached and an “unknown number of offenders” opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot multiple times to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity was not released immediately.

No one was in custody.

