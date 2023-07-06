2 newborn girls found dead at Streeterville child care center
Paramedics were called to a child care center on East Ontario Street after someone found two newborn girls unresponsive in a bathroom just before 7 p.m. Thursday.
Chicago police are investigating the deaths of two newborn children found at a child care center in Streeterville on Thursday evening.
Paramedics were called to a child care center in the 400 block of East Ontario Street, after someone found two newborn girls unresponsive in a bathroom just before 7 p.m., Chicago police said.
The infants were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.
The cause of death was not immediately known.
No arrests were made.
