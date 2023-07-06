The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
2 newborn girls found dead at Streeterville child care center

Paramedics were called to a child care center on East Ontario Street after someone found two newborn girls unresponsive in a bathroom just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Chicago police are investigating the deaths of two newborn children found at a child care center in Streeterville on Thursday evening.

Paramedics were called to a child care center in the 400 block of East Ontario Street, after someone found two newborn girls unresponsive in a bathroom just before 7 p.m., Chicago police said.

The infants were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

No arrests were made.

