2 newborn girls found dead at Streeterville child care center

Chicago police are investigating the deaths of two newborn children found at a child care center in Streeterville on Thursday evening.

Paramedics were called to a child care center in the 400 block of East Ontario Street, after someone found two newborn girls unresponsive in a bathroom just before 7 p.m., Chicago police said.

The infants were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

No arrests were made.

