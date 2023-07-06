Woman charged with neglect, cruelty toward 33 dogs after 14 animals found dead, authorities say

A Glen Ellyn-area woman has been charged with neglecting and being cruel to 33 dogs — one of which was so emaciated and sick it likely would have died the day investigators found it, authorities say.

Charges were filed June 29 against April M. Elliott, 60, of the 2N200 block of Mildred Avenue, according to DuPage County court records.

DuPage County Animal Services officers went to the home the morning of June 27 to investigate a neighbor’s complaint. They saw stacked cages containing multiple dogs when they looked through a glass storm door, according to an affidavit by an officer submitted to court.

Elliott did not let officers in the house, so that afternoon they obtained a search warrant and court order to remove the animals, the affidavit said.

Besides the live dogs, they found nine dead dogs, four dead chinchillas and one dead rabbit, according to court records.

Authorities expect to find more dead animals once junk and trash are removed from the house and property.

