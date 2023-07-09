9-year-old boy shot, killed while celebrating grandmother’s birthday in Franklin Park

A 9-year-old boy was killed Saturday night in a drive-by shooting at a birthday celebration in Franklin Park.

Ulysses Campos was playing with other kids near an alley about 10:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Elder Lane when there was a “disturbance” in the alley and someone in a passing car fired four to six gunshots, Franklin Park police said.

Ulysses was shot in the chest and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

A person of interest was taken into custody, and police found a car suspected to be involved in the shooting in Leyden Township, police said.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Franklin Park police at (847) 678-2444.

