Man dies after he’s shot inside car with 8-year-old boy, then crashes while fleeing

A man died after he was shot inside a car with an 8-year-old boy and then crashed while fleeing late Thursday in Chatham on the South Side.

The man, 26, was sitting in his car with the boy just before midnight at a gas station in the 100 block of East 87th Street when three people began shooting at them, Chicago police said.

The man tried driving away but he struck a parked car and flipped his car in the 8300 block of South State Street, police said.

He was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

The boy was not injured but was taken as a precaution to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made.

