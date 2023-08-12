Ride-hailing driver with concealed carry license wounds 2 who robbed him in North Lawndale

A ride-hailing driver shot and wounded two people who robbed him early Saturday as he dropped off a passenger in North Lawndale, police said.

At about 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue, the 26-year-old driver was approached by a man, 20, and an 18-year-old woman who walked up to him, announced a robbery and took his cellphone, according to the Chicago police.

The man fired shots as they fled, and the driver, who has a concealed carry license, shot him in a leg and grazed the woman in an arm but wasn’t injured himself, according to the police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition and the woman declined medical attention, according to the police, who said they expect to file charges.