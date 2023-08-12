Ride-hailing driver with concealed carry license wounds 2 who robbed him in North Lawndale
One of the two suspects fired shots as they tried to get away, but the driver shot back and wounded them, the police said.
A ride-hailing driver shot and wounded two people who robbed him early Saturday as he dropped off a passenger in North Lawndale, police said.
At about 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue, the 26-year-old driver was approached by a man, 20, and an 18-year-old woman who walked up to him, announced a robbery and took his cellphone, according to the Chicago police.
The man fired shots as they fled, and the driver, who has a concealed carry license, shot him in a leg and grazed the woman in an arm but wasn’t injured himself, according to the police.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition and the woman declined medical attention, according to the police, who said they expect to file charges.
Illinois Supreme Court narrowly upholds assault weapons ban as opponents vow to continue legal fight
The Latest
It would be great if the Bulls saw a major breakout jump from the likes of Coby White, Patrick Williams or even Dalen Terry, but here are five players to watch that aren’t wearing Bulls colors.
Football on the screen is going to be a welcome sight to all who partake, but don’t expect the city to be gripped by Bears fever just yet.
Wolkow is listed at 6-7 and 240 pounds (and probably an inch taller) and offers power-hitting potential that even skeptical scouts concede is top of the scale.
A review of choice college football selections and big movers on the eve of the season must start with Iowa State and Northwestern.
The spin-off of the British game show was a smash hit in the States. This week’s quiz is an homage to its success.