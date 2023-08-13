5-year-old boy hospitalized after hit by car while crossing street in Irving Park
The boy was struck by a car in the 4300 block of North Monticello Avenue, police said. The driver fled the scene but was taken into custody a few blocks away, where his car came to a stop after hitting several parked vehicles.
A five-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday night after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the Irving Park neighborhood.
About 1:30 p.m., a 29-year-old man was driving north in a sedan in the 4300 block of North Monticello Avenue when he struck a boy crossing the street, according to Chicago police.
The man drove off and came to a stop after hitting several parked vehicles in the 4700 block of North Monticello Avenue, police said.
The driver then tried to flee the scene on foot but was taken into custody by police just a block away from the vehicle, police said.
Police said the boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital with abrasions to his arms and knees. He was reported in fair condition Saturday night.
Charges were pending.
