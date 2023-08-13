1 killed, 3 wounded in Washington Park area shooting

Four people were shot in the Washington Park neighborhood on Sunday evening, police said.

About 8:15 p.m., a group of people were in the 5700 block of South Payne Drive when an argument erupted among several women, police said. That’s when a gunman opened fire, shot the four and ran away.

An 18-year-old man who was shot in the thigh and buttocks was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.

One man, 53, was in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center while the other two, ages 16 and 18, were in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating.