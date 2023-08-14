14-year-old boy shot, badly wounded in West Englewood
The boy was standing near the back door of a home in the 6600 block of South Marshfield Avenue when three people approached him and at least one of them fired shots.
A 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday night in West Englewood.
The boy was standing near the back door of a home in the 6600 block of South Marshfield Avenue around 9 p.m. when three people wearing masks approached him and at least one of them fired shots, according to Chicago police.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
The suspects fled the scene on foot, and no arrests were made, police said.
