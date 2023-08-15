Person found shot to death in Washington Heights
A male, whose age wasn’t known, was found on a sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Morgan Street on Tuesday with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
A person was found shot to death Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood.
Officers found him about 6:40 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Morgan Street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His age wasn’t immediately known.
No arrests were reported, and no other information was available.
