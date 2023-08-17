The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia

The names of grand jury members and other personal information were posted online. This week, a Texas woman was arrested on suspicion of threatening a judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal case in Washington.

By  Russ Bynum | Associated Press
   
Barricades are seen near the Fulton County courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sheriff’s office are implementing various security measures ahead of District Attorney Fani Willis possibly seeking an indictment in her investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ORG XMIT: GABA108

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and other local, state and federal authorities are looking into the release of the names of grand jurors who indicted Donald Trump and 18 allies.

Authorities in Georgia said Thursday they’re investigating threats targeting members of the grand jury that indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat’s office said investigators are working to trace the origin of the threats after the names of grand jury members and other personal information were posted online. The sheriff’s office said other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were assisting.

“We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment Monday charging Trump and 18 others with illegally conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Though the grand jury proceedings were secret, the unredacted names of the grand jury members were included in the indictment. That’s standard practice in Georgia, in part because it gives criminal defendants a chance to challenge the composition of the grand jury. The indictment itself is a public record.

The American Bar Association condemned any threats as well as the sharing of other personal information about the grand jurors online.

“The civic-minded members of the Georgia grand jury performed their duty to support our democracy,” the association’s statement said. “It is unconscionable that their lives should be upended and safety threatened for being good citizens.”

Amid a rise in violent rhetoric directed toward public officials, the Georgia grand jurors aren’t the only ones to face threats over their involvement in the four pending criminal cases against Trump.

A woman in Texas has been charged with making an Aug. 5 phone call threatening to kill U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the federal case against Trump in Washington. And FBI agents on Aug. 9 killed an armed Utah man facing arrest on charges of making violent threats against President Joe Biden and law enforcement officials involved in prosecuting Trump.

