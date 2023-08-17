McDonald’s employee shot after argument with customer in Hyde Park
The employee, 18, told officers that he had gotten into an argument with a customer at the restaurant at 5200 S. Lake Park Ave. The employee is in good condition at a hospital.
A McDonald’s employee was shot by a customer after an argument broke out at the restaurant Thursday evening in Hyde Park.
The employee, 18, told officers that he had gotten into an argument with a customer at the fast food restaurant, 5200 S. Lake Park Ave, the University of Chicago Police Department said.
The customer left and then came back and shot him inside the restaurant before leaving once again, police said.
Chicago police said the employee was in the alley behind the restaurant when he was shot.
The employee was shot in the buttocks and was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.
No arrests have been made.
The Latest
Including previous filings, the total number of suits filed against Duly Health and Care and Dr. Vernon Cannon will be 53, according to a law firm representing patients.
Maui’s emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire
Herman Andaya, citing unspecified health concerns, steps down a day after saying he has no regrets about not activating warning sirens as a fast-moving wildfire bore down on the seaside community of Lahaina.
Donald Trump’s lawyers say the delay is warranted because of the ‘massive’ amount of information — more than 11.5 million pages — and conflicts with his other criminal cases.
The names of grand jury members and other personal information were posted online. This week, a Texas woman was arrested on suspicion of threatening a judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal case in Washington.
So what will Bears fans see in Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts?