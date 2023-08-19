The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Washington Heights drive-by shooting

The 34-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to each arm, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in Washington Heights.

A man has died after a drive-by shooting early Saturday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was standing on the street in the 8900 block of South Carpenter when someone in a car fired multiple shots just after 2 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to each arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

No one was in custody.

