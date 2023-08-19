Man killed in Washington Heights drive-by shooting

A man has died after a drive-by shooting early Saturday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was standing on the street in the 8900 block of South Carpenter when someone in a car fired multiple shots just after 2 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to each arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

No one was in custody.