Girl, 17, killed in Austin shooting

Two teenagers were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.
The teens, 16 and 17, were in the park around 4 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
Ashuntice Wilburn, 17, was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The 16-year-old boy shot in the leg and was also taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
No arrests were made.
