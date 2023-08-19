14-year-old boy shot, killed in Calumet Heights

A 14-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue, Chicago police said.
The boy was struck in the head and chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.
No arrests were made.
