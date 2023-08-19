The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old boy shot, killed in Calumet Heights

The teen was in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue when someone shot him in the head and chest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 14-year-old boy shot, killed in Calumet Heights
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the head and chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were made.

