The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old boy shot, killed in Calumet Heights

The teen was in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue when someone shot him in the head and chest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 14-year-old boy shot, killed in Calumet Heights
A boy was killed Saturday in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue.

A boy was killed Saturday in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue.

Google Maps

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side — one of two teenagers killed in Chicago on Saturday.

Rajon Harshaw was shot in his head and chest just before 7 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead. Police did not release additional details.

The boy lived on the same block where he was shot, according to the medical examiner’s office.

He was the second teenager killed in gun violence on Saturday. Ashuntice Wilburn, 17, was fatally shot around 4 p.m. in Galewood Park in the Austin neighborhood.

Police reported no arrests in either shooting.

Next Up In Crime
Woman pushed out of window in Uptown, critically wounded
Man fatally struck by car in Austin
Driver shot to death in River North
Girl, 17, shot dead in Austin park; boy, 16, wounded
Man killed in Washington Heights drive-by shooting
4 teens shot at North Lawndale gathering
The Latest
merlin_115279118.jpg
News
Ron Cephas Jones, ‘This Is Us’ actor who won 2 Emmys, dies at 66
Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmys for his role on the NBC television series “This Is Us,” has died at age 66.
By Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looking on during warmups before a preseason game against the Colts.
Bears
A quarterback in need of growth, Justin Fields should have played Saturday
The reward of improvement outweighs the risk of injury for the Bears.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Woman pushed out of window in Uptown, critically wounded
The woman, 31, was found unresponsive in an alley about 12:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kenmore Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
Man fatally struck by car in Austin
The driver of a silver sedan was traveling east in the 5200 block of West North Avenue just before 1 a.m. when they struck the 38-year-old man.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Less than a week before her 103rd birthday, Sister Jean Dolores Bertha Schmidt, the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary — better known as Sister Jean — reflects on life, love and basketball during a conversation with the Chicago Sun-Times at Loyola University on the North Side, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2022.
Metro/State
As she turns 104, Loyola’s Sister Jean talks AI, migrant crisis, basketball and dying
“I never think about being old,” the campus celebrity who has captured the hearts of those in Chicago and beyond told the Chicago Sun-Times in an interview.
By Mary Norkol
 