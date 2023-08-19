14-year-old boy shot, killed in Calumet Heights

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side — one of two teenagers killed in Chicago on Saturday.
Rajon Harshaw was shot in his head and chest just before 7 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead. Police did not release additional details.
The boy lived on the same block where he was shot, according to the medical examiner’s office.
He was the second teenager killed in gun violence on Saturday. Ashuntice Wilburn, 17, was fatally shot around 4 p.m. in Galewood Park in the Austin neighborhood.
Police reported no arrests in either shooting.
